Scott Chadwick on the Canadian Olympic curling trials: ‘Why not us, let’s believe’

The Canadian Olympic Curling Trials will be held from Nov. 20-28 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

The winners of the men’s and women’s events will represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Among those competing in the men’s competition is Scott Chadwick from Napanee, Ont. He throws the lead stones for Team Horgan, based out of the Cataraqui Curling Club in Kingston.

It is the first time a team from Kingston will take part in the Olympic trials.

“We’re going in as the underdog and that’s just fine with us,” said Chadwick.

The biggest names in curling will be in Saskatchewan for the eight-day competition.

Skipping rinks include John Epping, Brad Gushue, Brendan Bottcher, Kevin Koe, Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen, Matt Dunstone, Jason Gunnlaugson and Tanner Horgan.

“Were not the least bit intimidated,” continued Chadwick, who won the 2019 Tankard with skip Scott McDonald, Wesley Forget and Jonathan Beuk.

The team underwent a major shakeup as they prepared for the 2021-22 season.

McDonald left to pursue other opportunities, so the Kingston rink recruited Tanner Horgan from Sudbury. His brother Jacob joined the squad as well in a full-time fifth position.

Tanner won three consecutive Northern Ontario Junior titles from 2014-16.

“Tanner and Jacob believe they can be the best in the world,” continued Chadwick. “Were catching them at the start of their careers so we’ll see how long we can hang on to their coattails.”

Team Horgan qualified for Saskatoon by earning a spot at the Olympic pre-trials in Liverpool, N.S.

The team has only been together for seven months and already they’ve made a name for themselves.

Their mantra heading into the Olympic trials is “why not us, let’s believe.”

Team Horgan’s first game is against Kevin Koe. His rink represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and came close to the podium. Koe lost the bronze medal match to Switzerland 7-5.

