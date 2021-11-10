Quebec Royal Canadian Legion branch gets some good news

Send this page to someone via email

A Laval, Que., branch of the Royal Canadian Legion may soon have a reason to breathe a massive sigh of relief.

Two years ago, cans containing more than $1,000 worth of poppy donations were stolen from multiple Tim Hortons restaurants.

The funds were collected during the annual poppy drive by Legion Branch 251 in Chomedy, Laval, to support Canadian military veterans. Branch executives estimate there were $400 in each can.

“For us, a donation is a donation,” stated branch vice-president Shannon Westlake. “Every cent counts.”

In response to news of the theft, a representative from the restaurant chain called her, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“[They] offered a cheque of $3,500 to come to our branch,” she explained.

After weeks of waiting the cheque never arrived, according to Westlake. She said a restaurant representative insisted the cheque was sent.

After that exchange, according to the branch’s vice president, there was no more communication from Tim Hortons.

“I’ve written back and they don’t answer, they don’t answer, they don’t answer,” Westlake told Global News.

She said she waited 19 months and wonders if COVID 19 lockdowns had anything to do with the silence.

Still, she wanted answers, saying the $3500 could come in handy now.

“Our campaign [this year] is nowhere near what it was in 2019,” she pointed out.

Read more: Montreal students make poppies to honour war veterans

Story continues below advertisement

Executives at the branch claimed that year volunteers raised north of $40,000, but in 2020 they collected just 25 percent of that because of the pandemic.

This year, Westlake pointed out, the fundraising isn’t going much better.

That could soon change.

Just hours after Global News contacted Tim Hortons, a company representative called Westlake.

“Tim Hortons has agreed to make a donation to our branch again in the same amount as the other donation,” Westlake told Global News, beaming.

She said according to the restaurant official, the original cheque was mistakenly sent to a branch in Ontario.

In an email to Global News, Tim Hortons senior manager of communications, Michael Oliveira, admitted to making a mistake, saying, “We are working to make it right as soon as possible.”

Legion branch members say they are relieved to be finally getting the cash and that they’ve taken steps to reduce the risk of getting their donations stolen.