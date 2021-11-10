Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist seriously injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 5:40 pm
Vancouver police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in connection with a hit and run at Hastings Street and Commercial Drive on Oct. 19. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in connection with a hit and run at Hastings Street and Commercial Drive on Oct. 19. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries last month.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the intersection of Hastings Street and Commercial Drive.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling east on Hastings when they were struck by the driver of a grey or silver SUV who was turning left onto Commercial Drive.

The SUV driver did not stop, and was last seen heading east on Hastings Street, police said.

Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday

The 19-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward. The suspect vehicle would have “extensive damage to the rear passenger side,” police said.

Investigators are also asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam video shot in the area on the night of Oct. 19 to contact the Vancouver police collision investigation unit.

