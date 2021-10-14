‘Do the right thing’: Vancouver police appeal for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are appealing to the driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries to come forward.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

The 30-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries.

Police have identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2016 Mazda CX-5, which they say would have damage to the front passenger side.

Investigators also want to speak with the driver of a black pickup truck who may have witnessed the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are asking the driver of the Mazda CX-5 to do the right thing and come forward,” VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“Our Collision Investigation Unit continues to gather evidence and are confident they will find the driver responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video or other information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

1:16 Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera – Oct 7, 2021