London elementary schools get cozy donation from Mission Services to keep students warm this winter

Mission Services is making sure elementary school students in the London area have warm heads and hands this winter, with the launch of its annual Warm Hands – Warm Hearts Outreach Program.

The program, which Mission Services of London has operated for the last 25 years, collects new or gently-used hats and gloves, as well as new socks and underwear for schools within the London area throughout winter to ensure all kids are properly equipped for Canadian winters.

“The children who come to school spend so much time outside, and unless you have the proper clothing items, whether it’s hats, mittens or warm socks, it can be really hard for students,” said Nicole Case, communications and PR coordinator for Mission Services of London.

“Not only are they cold when they are outside, but it also makes learning harder.”

View image in full screen Donations of hats and gloves packaged up for Mission Services of London’s Warm Hands – Warm Hearts Outreach Program. Supplied by Mission Services of London

This year the program has 51 elementary schools signed up to receive donations, including 41 public schools and 10 schools in the catholic school board.

The first donations of winter accessories were dropped off to school distribution centres Wednesday morning, with two other deliveries scheduled to take place in mid-December and mid-January.

“A lot of students come to school without the proper attire for a variety of reasons, so the school principals and secretaries can distribute items to those who may need more help in the winter months,” said Case.

People wanting to support the program can do so by bringing donations to the Mission Store at 797 York St. in London.

Mission Services will accept new or gently-used donations of hats and gloves, as well as new socks and underwear, or monitory donations at the Mission store or agency’s website.

Case noted winter items like gloves and hats can be hard to source in the middle of the season, and advises people to keep their program in mind when they are out shopping or looking to clean out winter stockpiles.