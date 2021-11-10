London Ont. man wins grand prize in Dream Home Lottery

Send this page to someone via email

A man from London, Ont., and another other from Fergus are a lot richer Wednesday after the Dream Home Lottery revealed this year’s winners of the dream home and 50/50 ticket draw.

The lottery which supports hospitals in the London area sold out in 31 days – it was the sixth time in a row the lottery sold out – and set a new 50/50 prize record.

Jim Wood of London was the lucky ticket holder winning the choice one of two dream homes, a vacation for life package, or an all-cash option for $1 million.

Robert Mark Wilkie of Fergus was the winner of London’s largest 50/50 ticket prize pool, taking home $708,000.

When lottery officials called both winners they had similar reactions, summing up their feelings by winning the prizes with one word, “wow.”

“It’s a tough decision but it is life-changing,” Wood went on to say. “I have got to say you are the best call I have had pretty well all year.”

“Our community has done it again! A sold-out lottery, record-breaking 50/50 and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of patients and families at London’s hospitals,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation.

“Because you choose to care, specialized treatment options and ground-breaking research are made possible at our hospitals.”

All the money raised is going to support London the London Health Sciences Foundation, Children’s Health Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

More than $47 million has been raised by the Dream Home Lottery in London since it began 25 years ago.

“That creates a health-care system we would not have otherwise, in London and our community we enjoy a level of healthcare that a lot of other communities do not have because this lottery enables so much,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Campbell said last year the money helped St. Joseph’s refurbish 12 operating suits, and this year it will help them advance medical prototyping systems.

People who have won other prizes through the Dream Home Lottery will be contacted in writing, or they can check their ticket number on the lottery’s website.

Designed by Bridlewood Homes in partnership with 12|26 Design Co., the west London “dream home” is a fully furnished, 3,311-square-foot space that combines luxury living and modern-day convenience, valued at just under $1,600,000.

The other grand prizes include a “dream home” designed by Wastell Homes located in north London’s Sunningdale neighbourhood. Participants also have a chance to win a “vacation for life” package, which consists of a $150,000 gift certificate from Robert Q, a 2022 Airstream Atlas RV and $500,000 cash.

The grand prize winner can opt for $1,000,000 in cash instead.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham