Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trial begins for second group of Nova Scotia inmates in cell attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 11:58 am
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. View image in full screen
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. FIle/Global News

The prosecution opened its case today in the second of multiple trials where a total of 15 Nova Scotia inmates have been accused of attempting to murder a newly arrived prisoner in 2019.

Before the trial started, the court heard one of the eight inmates originally scheduled for trial, Brian James Marriott, will be dealt with separately later this fall.

Read more: Video played during Halifax jail assault trial shows inmates blockading guards

The current trial now involves seven inmates: Kaz Cox, Austin Mitton, Kevin Clarke-McNeil, Andriko Crawley, Robert Fraser, Matthew Coaker, and Geevan Nagendran.

They all face charges of conspiring to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

A trial of six other inmates was heard late in September, and the 15th inmate involved in the incident, Sophon Sek, faces the same charges in a separate trial later this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The first witness, Dr. Michael Biddulph, testified today that when victim Stephen Anderson came to the hospital on the night of Dec. 2, he had multiple stab wounds in his chest and back, and his life was in danger as he struggled to breathe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility tagBurnside jail tagStephen Anderson tagattempted murder of prisoner tagCentral Nova Scotia Correctional Facility attack tagNova Scotia inmates tagNS attempted murder prisoner tagprisoner attacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers