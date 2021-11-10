Menu

Crime

Impaired driving, firearm charges laid after vehicle hits hydro pole: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 11:27 am
A Selwyn Township man was charged with impaired driving and firearm offences after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
A Selwyn Township man was charged with impaired driving and firearm offences after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Tuesday evening. The Canadian Press file

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving and firearm-related charges after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle left Young’s Point Road in Selwyn Township and struck a hydro pole.

Officers determined the driver — who suffered minor injuries — was under the influence of alcohol. He was also illegally in possession of firearms.

Robert Lebrun, 54, of Selwyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
