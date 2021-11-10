Impaired driving, firearm charges laid after vehicle hits hydro pole: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving and firearm-related charges after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle left Young’s Point Road in Selwyn Township and struck a hydro pole.

Officers determined the driver — who suffered minor injuries — was under the influence of alcohol. He was also illegally in possession of firearms.

Robert Lebrun, 54, of Selwyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC: Avoid the area or Young’s Point Road near the 12th Line in @SelwynTownship. Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle collision into a hydro pole with wires down.Firefighters are blocking the roadway to traffic #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 10, 2021

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Advertisement