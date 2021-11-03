Off-duty Toronto police officer assists in Hwy. 115 impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP say the efforts of an off-duty Toronto Police Service officer led to the arrest of an impaired driver on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

According to OPP, officers around 6 p.m. responded to a traffic complaint on the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township. OPP say an off-duty TPS officer stopped a vehicle after observing it was driving aggressively.

OPP determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Blair Beckett, 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving while under suspension, and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 7, OPP said Wednesday.