Remembrance Day: What’s open and closed in Halifax

Remembrance Day in Halifax will see some municipal services and retail businesses closing for the day.

Many Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Halifax area this year are returning to in-person services, but COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be in place.

Read on to find out what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday in Halifax.

Food and drink

The city’s bylaw for Remembrance Day prohibits some businesses from operating on Nov. 11. For example, most grocery stores, big box stores and retail malls must close on Nov. 11. Call individual locations to double-check their hours.

Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys locations will be closed.

NSLC will be open at 12 p.m.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Nov. 11.

Museums

The Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic will be closed.

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 will be open.

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garbage collection

No municipal garbage, organics or recyclables collection services will take place on Remembrance Day.

In a release, HRM said the curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, will occur instead on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Residents are reminded that collection services can begin as early as 7 a.m.

Transit and ferry services

In recognition of those who serve our country, Halifax Transit is offering free transit to all veterans and military personnel, and their accompanying family members, on Remembrance Day.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Thursday, Nov. 11. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit the city’s website.

Parking and roads

There will be a number of rolling street closures and traffic delays on Nov. 11 to facilitate Remembrance Day parades.

HRM said traffic delays will be in place at the following locations:

Province House, Halifax (10 a.m. to 12 noon). The parade will begin at the Maritime Museum, proceed north on Lower Water Street, west on George Street and then south on Hollis Street, where it will stop for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, the parade will proceed south on Hollis Street, then turn east on Prince Street before ending on Lower Water Street.

(10 a.m. to 12 noon). The parade will begin at the Maritime Museum, proceed north on Lower Water Street, west on George Street and then south on Hollis Street, where it will stop for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, the parade will proceed south on Hollis Street, then turn east on Prince Street before ending on Lower Water Street. Cenotaph at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Eastern Passage (10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.). The parade will begin at 1570 Shore Rd., travel north and then proceed on Main Road to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164.

(10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.). The parade will begin at 1570 Shore Rd., travel north and then proceed on Main Road to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164. Cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park, Sackville (10:45 a.m. to 12 noon). The parade will proceed down Memory Lane to the Cenotaph and then return.

(10:45 a.m. to 12 noon). The parade will proceed down Memory Lane to the Cenotaph and then return. Cenotaph at Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion, Spryfield (10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.). The parade will begin at 315 Herring Cove Rd., travel south on Herring Cove Road and then west on Sussex Street to the Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion Hall at 7 Sussex St.

Halifax Regional Police will be on site to escort the parades and direct traffic in the surrounding areas.

