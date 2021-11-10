Remembrance Day ceremonies in N.S. to follow COVID-19 protocols this year

Send this page to someone via email

Many Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Halifax area this year are returning to in-person services, but COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be in place.

Residents should expect street closures due to crowds and procession routes.

Halifax Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule, and transit will be free for all veterans and military personnel — as well as their accompanying family members — that day.

“On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans and military personnel wishing to use the free transit service are asked to be in uniform or display their military identification upon boarding,” the city notes.

Ceremonies, in general, are organized by The Royal Canadian Legion, and residents can contact their local legion to find out the details about local events.

Here are some ceremonies this Nov. 11, and what you can expect:

Halifax Grand Parade

The ceremony runs from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., but will be smaller than previous years.

People will need to show proof of vaccination to enter the site, and masks must be worn during the ceremony.

The event will be live-streamed on the Global Halifax website.

Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth

The ceremony will include a parade and wreath-laying, beginning at around 11 a.m.

Masks must be worn and the number of wreaths will be limited.

Halifax Citadel

The Halifax Citadel National Site will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission to both the site and the Army Museum.

Masks are required inside the Army Museum and visitor centre, and wherever social distancing is not possible.

The 1st Field Artillery Regiment will fire a 21-gun salute at 11 a.m., followed by the noon gun.

Fish Hatchery Park in Bedford

The ceremony in Fish Hatchery Park will begin just prior to 11 a.m. at the Bedford cenotaph.

The public is invited to attend, but people are asked to wear masks and remain physically distanced.

However, there will be no wreath-laying by members of the public this year and there will not be a parade.

Sackville Heritage park in Lower Sackville

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Lower Sackville will be limited to invited guests at in the cenotaph area.

The public can attend, but there will be no entry point to the cenotaph area.

Attendees and participants are encouraged to wear masks.

The majority of wreaths will be placed ahead of time by legion personnel. Those who wish to lay their wreath may do so following the ceremony.

The event will be live-streamed on the legion’s Facebook page.

Spryfield

A service will begin outside the Royal Canadian Spryfield Legion at 11 a.m.

There will not be a parade, according to the legion’s Facebook page, and everyone is strongly suggested to wear a mask while attending the service.

The legion will be open at 12 p.m. for those aged 19 and over. Proof of COVID vaccination and ID will be required to enter the legion, and masks must be worn.

Veterans’ long-term care facilities

Nova Scotia Health is contracted by Veterans Affairs Canada to provide care at seven long-term care facilities for veterans.

In past years, the facilities have held public ceremonies on Nov. 11.

However, due to the pandemic, “citizens should expect there won’t be a public gathering at their veterans’ facility, unless an invitation has been received,” Nova Scotia Health said.

Private events may be held to recognize veterans, while ensuring the safety of the residents.

