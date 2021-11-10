Menu

Canada

Aylmer, Ont. police investigate crash that killed St. Thomas man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 10, 2021 9:36 am
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

Police in Aylmer, Ont., say a St. Thomas man was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

According to Aylmer police, the crash took place just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Talbot Street near King Street.

SIU investigates crash in southwestern Ontario that killed man, injured 3 others

Police say a 2005 Nissan Murano heading east on Talbot Street collided with a tractor-trailer that was heading west on Talbot Street. The force of the crash, police say, caused the SUV to roll and come to rest on its roof on Talbot Street’s south sidewalk.

The SUV driver, the lone occupant, had to be extricated by members of the Aylmer fire department and they, as well as EMS, “performed life-saving measures on the scene to no avail,” police say.



The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as a 56-year-old St. Thomas man but police have not yet released his name in order to allow enough time to notify loved ones.

The other driver involved, the lone occupant of the transport truck, was not injured.

