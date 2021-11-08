SIU investigates crash in southwestern Ontario that killed man, injured 3 others

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash in southwestern Ontario killed one man and injured three others on Sunday afternoon.

The police watchdog said the crash happened just east of the town of Durham in Grey County after a West Grey police officer initiated a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. and the driver fled.

The officer tried to make the stop near the village of Priceville and after the vehicle fled, the SIU said it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Grey County Road 3 near Concession Road 2.

The man in the vehicle that was struck died at the scene, while two passengers in the vehicle have serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle that fled was also seriously injured.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man who drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

The SIU said anyone who may have information about this investigation can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

SIU Investigating Death of Man, Three Seriously Injured After @WestGreyPolice Police Pursuit in Grey County, east of Durhamhttps://t.co/SOZE36O1VJ — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) November 8, 2021