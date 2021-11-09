Months ahead may not be ‘winter of misery’ after all, says Sask. top doc

As the province continues to battle COVID-19 cases, Saskatchewan residents were told to still tread cautiously during Tuesday’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) update.

But the update contained a glimmer of hope for what residents can expect as the province rides out its fourth wave.

“We have 86 new confirmed cases, which is very good news as our downward trend has gone from triple digits to double digits over the past few weeks. But I do want to remind everyone that we still need to be vigilant as we continue to move forward,” said Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Despite the downward trend, October was still Saskatchewan’s deadliest month for COVID-19. So far, 78 deaths from last month have been investigated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Looking at data from Aug. 24, to Oct. 24, the risks for unvaccinated people are much higher compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

The analysis shown during the update revealed that:

cases among the unvaccinated are six times more likely to occur

hospitalization is 12 times more likely

ICU admission is 28 times more likely

death is 11 times more likely

During the debriefing, health officials also said the province is planning to restart its organ and tissue donation program “as much as it possibly can” at the end of this month.

The program was paused in mid-September due to Saskatchewan’s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and acute care.

As of Monday afternoon, there were approximately 27 missed opportunities for organ donation consults since the program was put on hold, although not all consults result in a donation.

When asked whether outside resources would be brought in to help with the backlog of cases, as was in the instance of rising COVID-19 admissions, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it is looking at any options available.

“I don’t have any specifics right now in terms of strategies that will be employed to help those that have been impacted by the slowdown. But I assure you that it’s definitely high importance to us as we look at how we resume those services and bring them back to the patients that have been impacted,” said Derek Miller, Chief of Emergency Operations for the SHA.

The update also released a timeline of when the many SHA staff who have been redeployed will return to their home positions.

“This will provide capacity to resume many community services impacted by the fourth COVID wave. With this in mind, goals have been set to resume as many services as possible without impacting the capacity and safety in our ICUs and without impacting the capacity of the vaccine program,” said SHA in a release.

The timeline for this transition will be as follows:

by end of next week, 50 per cent of eligible staff who have been redeployed will return to their home positions

by Nov. 19, 75 per cent of eligible staff who have been redeployed will return to their home positions

and by the end of November, at least 90 per cent of eligible staff who have been redeployed will return to their home positions.

Health officials said two other ICU COVID patients who were transferred to Ontario for care have died, bringing the total of COVID transfer deaths up to five.

When it comes to the holiday season, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab took a departure from the statement he made in late September, wherein he told residents to brace for ‘a winter of misery.’

On Tuesday, Shahab said things are looking better due to all of the restrictions currently in place and uptake in vaccines.

“You know I would still recommend at this point, that if our numbers remain as low as they are, that we plan our gatherings very carefully, small, consistent group of friends and family, ideally fully vaccinated,” Shahab explained.

He recommends those who remain vaccinated should get vaccinated, and urged everyone to continue to follow restrictions and even wear their masks indoors while gathering at the homes of family and friends this holiday season as an extra layer of protection.

While wearing masks outside a restaurant or bar setting may feel odd, Shahab says doing so will help protect those 65 and older and individuals with underlying health risks.

