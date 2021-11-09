Another 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., along with five deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in British Columbia, along with five deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Tuesday’s case count brings the seven-day average for new cases in the province up to 502.

After declining over the weekend, the number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose by 19 to 426. Of those, 124 are in intensive care, an increase of three from Monday.

The five deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,223.

3:09 COVID-19: 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers are on unpaid leave in B.C. right now COVID-19: 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers are on unpaid leave in B.C. right now

There are 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, up slightly from Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers in B.C. remain on unpaid leave, a number that has declined by more than 250 since Nov. 1.

Dix added that almost 96 per cent of health-care workers have been fully vaccinated.

— with files from Amy Judd