Another 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., along with five deaths

Another 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in British Columbia, along with five deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Tuesday’s case count brings the seven-day average for new cases in the province up to 502.
After declining over the weekend, the number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose by 19 to 426. Of those, 124 are in intensive care, an increase of three from Monday.
The five deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,223.
There are 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, up slightly from Monday.
Earlier in the day, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers in B.C. remain on unpaid leave, a number that has declined by more than 250 since Nov. 1.
Read more: Thousands of unvaccinated health workers remain in B.C., including 906 nurses, 86 paramedics
Dix added that almost 96 per cent of health-care workers have been fully vaccinated.
— with files from Amy JuddView link »
Comments