B.C. health officials to provide live Tuesday COVID-19 update with latest on health-care workers

B.C. health officials are expected to provide more information Tuesday about how many health-care workers in the province remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.

On Nov. 1, health officials said 3,325 health-care workers, or about 2.6 per cent of the workforce, were not yet vaccinated and had been placed on unpaid leave.

Dix said about 122,000 of B.C.’s 127,500 health-care workers have been fully vaccinated, or almost 96 per cent. Another 2,064 workers have received one dose, while the remainder is not vaccinated and on leave.

The missing staff had put pressure on some hospitals in the province and as a result, some surgeries had to be postponed.

In relation to the COVID-19 numbers in the province, British Columbia reported 1,438 new cases over a three-day span from Friday to Monday, along with 17 additional deaths.

There were 553 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 462 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday and 423 from Sunday to Monday. Two of the cases were epi-linked.

Of the new cases, 575 were in the Fraser Health region, 155 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 321 were in the Interior Health region, 221 were in Island Health and 166 were in Northern Health.

The totals bring the province’s seven-day average for new cases up slightly to 488.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.

