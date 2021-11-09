8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 31

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,127.

The latest data shows Guelph has 31 active cases, with only two recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,051, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Two new cases were also reported in Wellington County on Tuesday, with its total case count climbing to 2,103.

Active cases fell to 25 with nine recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 14 confirmed cases among eight public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including four cases at Waverley Drive Public School where an outbreak was declared on Monday.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.1 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.9 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 800 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 100 first doses, roughly 200 second doses, and 500 third doses.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Tuesday, 80.6 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Wellington Catholic says about 94 per cent of staff have attested to being fully vaccinated, while Upper Grand says 91 per cent have attested.