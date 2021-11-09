COVID-19 Middlesex-London reports 7 cases; Elgin and Oxford 18 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported seven COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 14,572, with 91 active cases (a decrease of five), 14,235 recoveries (an increase of 12) and 246 total deaths (unchanged).

The latest death, reported Nov. 2, involved a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. She was unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 91 active cases, 29 involve kids aged 11 or under, a cohort that is not yet eligible for vaccination. The highest number of cases is among the 40-64 age group which makes up 31 active cases, followed by 16 cases among those aged 25 to 39. A full list of cases by age is available on the health unit’s website.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Monday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) was caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer inpatients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving health-care workers.



0:28 All Tory MPs that ‘participate in the House’ will be vaccinated against COVID-19, O’Toole says All Tory MPs that ‘participate in the House’ will be vaccinated against COVID-19, O’Toole says

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region involving long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is reporting an outbreak at Wilberforce Public School, declared Oct. 28.

A previously-reported outbreak at Waddling Duck Daycare, declared Oct. 30, was listed as resolved as of Nov. 6.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Ashley Oaks Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

London Waldorf School (one case)

Matthews Hall Independent School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (two cases)

St. John French Immersion School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (two cases)

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School (two cases)

Valleyview Central Public School (one case)

W. Sherwood Fox Public School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (three cases)

The health unit says at least 214 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Nov. 6, 89.5 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 86.2 per cent are fully immunized.



Since Sep. 28, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 57 per cent of all cases (or 293 of 495 cases) and 73.3 per cent of all hospitalizations (11 of 15).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the six COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, one involved an individual who was fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, down from 1.8 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a lower count than the previous day but much higher than the last two Tuesdays. The provincial case total now stands at 604,152.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 331 new cases while the previous Tuesday saw 269. All three Tuesdays saw comparable testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 441 new cases recorded, the data showed 225 were unvaccinated people, 19 were partially vaccinated people, 173 were fully vaccinated people and for 24 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,903 as three more virus-related deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 13,049 vaccines (4,674 for a first shot and 8,375 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11 million people in the province fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.1 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,847 total cases (an increase of 18)

126 active cases (a decrease of three)

4,626 resolved cases (an increase of 20)

96 deaths to date (an increase of one)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the first death reported this week but the fourth death reported in the last two weeks.

Read more: supports for front line health workers

Of the 126 active cases in the region, 57 were in Elgin County (including 27 in Aylmer) and 69 were in Oxford County (including 34 in Woodstock).



Eight people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with four in the ICU as of Tuesday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from an adjusted 3.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 7, 83.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

As of Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,392 total cases (an increase of three)

43 active cases (a decrease of three)

2,282 recoveries (an increase of 24)

67 deaths to date (unchanged)

Among the 43 active cases, 15 were in Perth East, nine in Stratford and six in Huron East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were four people hospitalized with COVID-19 and two active cases involving health-care workers, as of Tuesday.

HPPH reported three outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Monday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

The other two outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 8, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

1:54 U.S. prepares to reopen land borders to vaccinated Canadian travellers U.S. prepares to reopen land borders to vaccinated Canadian travellers

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,246 total cases (an increase of three)

49 active cases (an increase of three)

4,126 resolved cases (an increase of six)

71 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Oct. 28 and involved someone who was in their 90s.

Eight COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Tuesday.



LPH reported three active outbreaks in total:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving fewer than five cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31 involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 24 was 2.5 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Gabby Rodrigues

