COVID-19: 83.4% of Northumberland, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton fully vaccinated; 14 active cases

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, while there was a slight increase in the overall vaccination rate for the week, according to data released on Monday.

Three cases were reported in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County, and Haliburton County reported one new case.

The number of active cases for the health unit increased to 14 from the 11 reported on Wednesday — eight active cases in Northumberland County (two more since Friday) and five in the Kawarthas (unchanged) and one active case in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,431 — an additional four cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,508 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,431 — an additional four cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,508 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 953 — two more cases since Friday. Overall there have been 528 variant cases in the Kawarthas (one more), 371 in Northumberland County (one more) and 54 in Haliburton County.

953 — two more cases since Friday. Overall there have been 528 variant cases in the Kawarthas (one more), 371 in Northumberland County (one more) and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 102 — up from 39 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 24 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

102 — up from 39 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 24 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 238,352 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 415 since Friday’s update.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.4 per cent (up from 86.3 per cent reported Nov. 1)

86.4 per cent (up from 86.3 per cent reported Nov. 1) Two doses (fully vaccinated): 83.4 per cent (up from 83 per cent on Nov. 1)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 86.8 per cent (up from 86.6 per cent on Nov. 1)

86.8 per cent (up from 86.6 per cent on Nov. 1) Two doses: 83.8 per cent (up from 83.5 per cent on Nov. 1)

In response to Ontario’s announcement regarding vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Seven high schools are being used as vaccination sites on weekends: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI), Fenelon Falls High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, and Campbellford District High School.

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca.

School cases

School boards as of 12:05 p.m. Monday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

