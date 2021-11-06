Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 6 2021 1:20pm
04:07

Canadian tourism group urges COVID-19 travel testing to end

Ahead of the U.S.-Canada land border reopening, Mark Agnew from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, explains why they would like to see the PCR testing requirements be axed.

