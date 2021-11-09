Menu

Crime

Cobourg Police Service constable faces discreditable conduct charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:03 pm
The Cobourg Police Service say one if its officers has been charged under the Police Services Act.
The Cobourg Police Service say one if its officers has been charged under the Police Services Act. File

A constable with the Cobourg Police Service has been charged under the Police Services Act following an external investigation into allegations of misconduct.

According to the service, it requested the Toronto Police Service investigate an incident that occurred while the officer was seconded to the Ontario Police College in June 2021.

The officer was released from his contract at the college.

The investigation by TPS led to Const. David Periard being charged with two counts of discreditable conduct.

Details on the investigation were not provided.

Police say Periard will appear for a Police Services Act hearing (to be held virtually) on Dec. 16.

“Collectively, we hold ourselves and our members to a high standard, and we strive to provide exemplary service to the community,” said Cobourg police chief Paul VandeGraaf. “Any allegation against one of our members is taken very seriously, and within regulatory restrictions, we remain transparent on any officer discipline issues. We are grateful for the assistance of the Toronto Police Service and their investigation into this incident.”

Periard will return to work in an administrative role, the service said Tuesday. He has been with the service since 2014.

