Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

South Okanagan residents to see significant smoke as burns proceed

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 4:46 pm
FILE. BC Wildfire Service fire fighter at work this summer on one of the province's many forest fires. View image in full screen
FILE. BC Wildfire Service fire fighter at work this summer on one of the province's many forest fires. Global News/File Photo

South Okanagan residents should expect to see smoke in the days and months ahead as the BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn 150 piles of wood debris in an area near the Arawana Forest Service Road, about five kilometres east of Naramata.

The burns are scheduled to start on Monday and will be concluded by Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Click to play video: 'COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit' COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit
COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit

“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland,” the provincial press release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Read more: B.C. Wildfire Service to burn 1,100 piles of wood debris in Penticton fire zone

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

These burns are part of an ongoing fuels management project, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape.

Click to play video: '100 days after devastating wildfire, hundreds of evacuated Lytton residents have yet to return' 100 days after devastating wildfire, hundreds of evacuated Lytton residents have yet to return
100 days after devastating wildfire, hundreds of evacuated Lytton residents have yet to return – Oct 8, 2021

 

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagburn tagControlled Burn tagscheduled burn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers