South Okanagan residents to see significant smoke as burns proceed

South Okanagan residents should expect to see smoke in the days and months ahead as the BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn 150 piles of wood debris in an area near the Arawana Forest Service Road, about five kilometres east of Naramata.

The burns are scheduled to start on Monday and will be concluded by Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland,” the provincial press release said.

“The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

These burns are part of an ongoing fuels management project, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape.

