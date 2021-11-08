Man who pleaded guilty to B.C. Masonic hall arsons believed he was targeting Illuminati, court hears

Send this page to someone via email

Sentencing will be handed down Monday for the man who admitted setting fire to three Masonic halls in Metro Vancouver earlier this year.

Benjamin Kohlman, 43, pleaded guilty in September to arson charges for setting three fires, two in North Vancouver and one in Vancouver.

3:24 Police arrest suspect involved in three Metro Vancouver Masonic Hall arson attacks Police arrest suspect involved in three Metro Vancouver Masonic Hall arson attacks – Mar 30, 2021

The first fire broke out just before 6:45 a.m. on March 30 at a Masonic centre on Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver, while a second fire reported minutes later severely damaged a Masonic on Lonsdale Avenue.

Kohlman was spotted leaving the third Masonic hall on Rupert Street in east Vancouver and was later arrested in Burnaby, B.C.

2:19 Man spotted with jerrycan near site of Masonic hall fire Man spotted with jerrycan near site of Masonic hall fire – Mar 30, 2021

Crown is seeking three to five years in prison while defence is seeking two to three years.

Kohlman’s lawyer, Jessica Dawkins, said her client is sorry for his actions and he didn’t want to hurt anyone.

She said he struggles with mental health issues and just wanted to draw attention to what he described as dark souls and CSIS tracking devices.

Kohlman targeted Masonic halls in an attempt to stop the “Illuminati using mind control,” both Crown and defence lawyers told the court.

The court heard the damage total from the fires was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Society of Freemasons was founded more than 300 years ago as a trade group and continues today as a social organization operating around the world.

— with files from Rumina Daya, Amy Judd and The Canadian Press