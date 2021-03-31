Man charged with arson in connection with fire at Masonic Hall in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a 42-year-old man in connection with one of the three suspicious fires set in Metro Vancouver Tuesday.

Benjamin Kohlman has been charged with three offences linked to an arson at the Masonic Hall near Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue in Vancouver.

He is charged with arson, assault of a peace officer and failing to stop for a peace officer.

Video shared with Global News shows an undercover officer approaching a man with a jerry can as the building behind him smoulders.

The fire in Vancouver broke out shortly after two Masonic halls in North Vancouver went up in flames earlier in the morning.

Vancouver police said they are crediting the off-duty officer for confronting the suspect, who was later arrested in Burnaby.

A Masonic Temple or Masonic centre is where the fraternal organization Freemasons meet.

Right Worshipful Brother Dave Goddard of the Freemasons of British Columbia and Yukon told Global News Tuesday he believes both the centres in North Vancouver were destroyed.

He said they had not received any threatening calls or messages lately from anyone.