Fires break out at 2 separate Masonic halls in North Vancouver

Two separate fires in North Vancouver Tuesday morning both involve Masonic halls.

Smoke can be seen pouring into the sky with the biggest fire at the temple on Londsdale Avenue and 12th Street.

Flames can be seen shooting from the building and multiple fire crews are on the scene.

The roof appears to have collapsed and some of the walls are crumbling, according to crews in the Global News helicopter.

In addition, another fire has been burning at a Masonic centre in Lynn Valley.

Crews were called to the fire at the Lynn Valley Lodge on Lynn Valley Road earlier Tuesday.

This Masonic centre is about two blocks away from the library that was the site of a mass stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

There is no word yet on how much damage the building has sustained or if anyone was hurt.

It is not yet known how the fires started or if they are connected in any way.

A Masonic temple or Masonic centre is a location where a group known as freemasons meet.

More to come.