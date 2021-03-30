Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fires break out at 2 separate Masonic halls in North Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Fire crews battling a blaze at one of the Masonic halls in North Vancouver Tuesday morning.
Fire crews battling a blaze at one of the Masonic halls in North Vancouver Tuesday morning. Catherine Urquhart / Global News

Two separate fires in North Vancouver Tuesday morning both involve Masonic halls.

Smoke can be seen pouring into the sky with the biggest fire at the temple on Londsdale Avenue and 12th Street.

Flames can be seen shooting from the building and multiple fire crews are on the scene.

The roof appears to have collapsed and some of the walls are crumbling, according to crews in the Global News helicopter.

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows for victims of North Vancouver stabbing spree' Memorial grows for victims of North Vancouver stabbing spree
Memorial grows for victims of North Vancouver stabbing spree

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, another fire has been burning at a Masonic centre in Lynn Valley.

Trending Stories

Crews were called to the fire at the Lynn Valley Lodge on Lynn Valley Road earlier Tuesday.

This Masonic centre is about two blocks away from the library that was the site of a mass stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

There is no word yet on how much damage the building has sustained or if anyone was hurt.

It is not yet known how the fires started or if they are connected in any way.

Read more: North Vancouver stabbing victims identified as single mom, teacher

A Masonic temple or Masonic centre is a location where a group known as freemasons meet.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Masonic TempleNorth Vancouver Fire RescueFire Masonic hallFire Masonic templeLynn Valley Care CenrreMasonic hallMasonic hall North VancouverMasonic temple North Vancouver

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers