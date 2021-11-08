Wanted federal offender known to frequent Quinte West, Tyendinaga and Peterborough areas

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for Christopher Derrett, 40. He is known to frequent the Belleville, Trenton and Tyendinaga areas and also has ties to the Peterborough community and area.

He is currently serving a two year, one-day sentence for dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Derrett is described as standing five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 176 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having contact with him or information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

0:32 Weller Street apartment fire in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital Weller Street apartment fire in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital