Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Quinte West, Tyendinaga and Peterborough areas

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 4:01 pm
The ROPE squad is looking for federal offender Christopher Derrett. View image in full screen
The ROPE squad is looking for federal offender Christopher Derrett. OPP

OPP are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for Christopher Derrett, 40. He is known to frequent the Belleville, Trenton and Tyendinaga areas and also has ties to the Peterborough community and area.

He is currently serving a two year, one-day sentence for dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, London and central Ontario including Peterborough

Derrett is described as standing five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 176 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having contact with him or information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

