Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, London and central Ontario including Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 2:20 pm
Federal offender Anavah La'Adri'el is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
Federal offender Anavah La'Adri'el is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. OPP

OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for Anavah La’adri’el, 52, who is currently serving a 13-year, nine-month sentence for eight counts of robbery, along with possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Read more: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case

He is known to frequent the Toronto, Peterborough, Lindsay, Brighton, Oshawa and London areas.

He is described as Caucasian, standing six feet and weighing 187 pounds with brown hair (balding) and blue eyes.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact ROPE at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

