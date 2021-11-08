Armed suspect arrested after chase through ByWard Market parking garage: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they arrested an armed man after a brief foot chase in a ByWard Market parking garage over the weekend.

The chase stemmed from an assault at a Dalhousie Street business around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Front-line patrol officers say they started searching nearby after the initial incident when they saw a man matching the suspect’s description chasing two other men through a parking garage.

The suspect was arrested “without incident” after police chased him down and seized a loaded firearm.

Abdo Ahmed Yussuf, a 31-year-old man from Ottawa, is facing a series of firearm-related charges including carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and assault.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court later in the day on Sunday.

The victim in the Dalhousie Street incident suffered minor injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday.

