Armed suspect arrested after chase through ByWard Market parking garage: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say they arrested an armed man after a brief foot chase in a ByWard Market parking garage over the weekend.
The chase stemmed from an assault at a Dalhousie Street business around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police statement.
Front-line patrol officers say they started searching nearby after the initial incident when they saw a man matching the suspect’s description chasing two other men through a parking garage.
The suspect was arrested “without incident” after police chased him down and seized a loaded firearm.
Abdo Ahmed Yussuf, a 31-year-old man from Ottawa, is facing a series of firearm-related charges including carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and assault.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court later in the day on Sunday.
The victim in the Dalhousie Street incident suffered minor injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday.
Comments