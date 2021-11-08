Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed suspect arrested after chase through ByWard Market parking garage: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 3:51 pm
Ottawa police in the ByWard Market chased down a suspect after an assault at a Dalhousie Street business on Sunday, according to a statement. File photo. View image in full screen
Ottawa police in the ByWard Market chased down a suspect after an assault at a Dalhousie Street business on Sunday, according to a statement. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa police say they arrested an armed man after a brief foot chase in a ByWard Market parking garage over the weekend.

The chase stemmed from an assault at a Dalhousie Street business around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Front-line patrol officers say they started searching nearby after the initial incident when they saw a man matching the suspect’s description chasing two other men through a parking garage.

Read more: Police investigating anti-Semitic posters in Ottawa’s west end as hate crime

The suspect was arrested “without incident” after police chased him down and seized a loaded firearm.

Abdo Ahmed Yussuf, a 31-year-old man from Ottawa, is facing a series of firearm-related charges including carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court later in the day on Sunday.

The victim in the Dalhousie Street incident suffered minor injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday.

 

Click to play video: 'Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital' Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital
Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagByward Market tagOttawa guns tagByward market crime tagOttawa firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers