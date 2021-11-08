Menu

Crime

Police investigating anti-Semitic posters in Ottawa’s west end as hate crime

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 11:47 am
The Ottawa Police Service is probing hateful content posted in Nepean and Barrhaven recently. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service is probing hateful content posted in Nepean and Barrhaven recently. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Anti-Semitic posters put up in Nepean and Barrhaven over the weekend are now the subject of an Ottawa police hate crime investigation.

Police said in a statement Monday that posters with “anti-Semitic and hateful content” were discovered Sunday near a skate park off Centrepointe Drive.

Read more: 3 years since deadly U.S. synagogue attack, anti-Semitism on the rise in Canada

Eight similar incidents have also been reported across the city’s west end and in Barrhaven, police said.

Anyone with information about the postings is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Police Service on investigating hate crimes' Calgary Police Service on investigating hate crimes
Calgary Police Service on investigating hate crimes – Oct 27, 2021
