Police investigating anti-Semitic posters in Ottawa’s west end as hate crime

Anti-Semitic posters put up in Nepean and Barrhaven over the weekend are now the subject of an Ottawa police hate crime investigation.

Police said in a statement Monday that posters with “anti-Semitic and hateful content” were discovered Sunday near a skate park off Centrepointe Drive.

Eight similar incidents have also been reported across the city’s west end and in Barrhaven, police said.

Anyone with information about the postings is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5015.

