31-year-old male motorcyclist killed after crash in Caledon

The Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Caledon on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to King Street, between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road, for reports of two-vehicle collision.

Police said for unknown reasons a the rider of the motorcyclist was driving westbound and lost control. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was subsequently struck by a driver in the eastbound lanes, police said.

The motorcyclist, a resident from Mississauga, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, investigators said.

King Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

