Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax court

Send this page to someone via email

The fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway today in a Halifax provincial court.

Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.

A Grant Thornton review ordered by the hospital’s board in 2017 found about $47,000 in expenses deemed “potentially personal” were charged to the children’s hospital.

Kitch paid back the expenses after stepping down that summer.

Crown lawyer Peter Dostal said in his opening statement that the trial will focus on 68 transactions over three years, including flights between Toronto and Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Dostal said the largest number of transactions occurred through Kitch’s corporate credit card, and he alleged proper procedures weren’t followed in the transactions.

1:52 Consultation and collaboration key to IWK Mental Health services success Consultation and collaboration key to IWK Mental Health services success – Feb 10, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.