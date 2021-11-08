CBSA officer runs 100 km in 15 hours, raising over $19K for veterans with PTSD

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada Border Services Agency officer has completed his goal of running 100 kilometres in under 15 hours to raise money for Canadian veterans.

Sachin Latti nearly doubled his $10,000 fundraising goal for the B.C. and Yukon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, bringing in more than $19,000.

The funds, which go directly to the legion, are targeted for mental health and will be used for equipment, counselling and service dogs for veterans living with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

“I feel 100 per cent connected to the mental health issue,” Latti told Global News.

“This year, I was officially diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. I kind of understand how some people might feel, especially if they’ve had some significant traumas.”

Latti kicked his run off at midnight in Chilliwack, hitting every land border crossing with the U.S. on his way to the Vancouver International Airport.

In the end, he ran 103.44km, according to a Sunday night post on his Instagram account.

“I feel honoured and blessed to have the opportunity to serve the veteran community,” he said after crossing the finish line.

“When I heard what Sachin was doing, it just blew me away,” Angus Stanfield, said president of the B.C./Yukon Legion Command.

“Putting his money where his mouth is, and his feet and whatnot — it’s amazing. We can’t thank him enough.”

While Latti’s run is over, the fundraising portal remains open. You can donate to the initiative here.

With files from Rumina Daya