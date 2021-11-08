Sask. families grateful to participate in upcoming children’s hospital radiothon

Two Saskatchewan families will be featured in this year’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) Radiothon.

The two-day event kicks off on Nov. 9 and is a signature fundraiser that helps raise money for life-saving equipment and critical programming at the hospital.

The hospital will be broadcasting to over 25 radio stations across the province.

“The radiothon really provides a glimpse into what life within the walls of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital really looks like. So through the radiothon, we’re sharing inspirational stories of children and families who require that care,” spokesperson Kristina Konchak said.

One of those families is the Bashforths from Regina.

Tracy and Rory Bashforth’s 10-year-old son, Aven, was diagnosed with leukemia in April. He’s been in and out of the JPCH receiving chemo treatments.

View image in full screen Aven Bashforth in hospital. Rory Bashforth / Submitted Photo

Both Tracy and Rory praised the hospital and staff who work there.

“They understand it’s not the easiest time for you to go through right now and they just try to make it as pleasant and helpful as they can,” Rory said.

“There’s no other place like it. Even though it’s a scary thing to be diagnosed with something like leukemia, they just make you feel so comforted by all the things that they provide,” Tracy said.

Rory and Tracy said they were touched when they were asked to be a part of the radiothon, and they are glad they can help spread awareness and raise donations for the hospital.

Tracy also praised the facilities JPCH has to offer, such as the Child Life Zone. She also appreciates that the rooms have couches that fold out into beds so she can stay with Aven while he’s undergoing treatment.

“Sometimes if I get sick, the nurses feel bad for me and they’re really nice about it and stuff and saying goodbye when I have to leave and stuff, that’s really nice. The doctors are really nice too,” Aven told Global News.

Easton Daae, seven, also had to spend some time in the children’s hospital this summer after a 1,300-lb tire fell on him in a farming accident.

“It was one of those things where it was just like a lightning striking kind of situation where the tire wasn’t even there that long and he just happened to be going by and it just kind of happened,” his father, Daniel Daae, said.

Easton was taken to Weyburn Hospital and later Regina where he was assessed before making the trip to Saskatoon by air ambulance.

“At the time, we just had no idea the blessing that was, that they decided to send us to the children’s hospital,” Easton’s mom, Lauren Daae, told Global News.

“It’s designed to accommodate children and their families, and in that kind of situation, kids just need their parents and their families. And we needed to be there too, just for all of the piece of mind,” Lauren added.

She said they had access to their own private washroom and laundry, as well as other types of care they didn’t expect.

“On top of that, the staff was amazing. These were all specialists and nurses and doctors who seemed fully suited to work with children and that was a huge, huge thing. That was a big weight off our shoulders and our minds, and unbeknownst to (Easton), I’m sure it was a lot of stress off him too,” Lauren said.

Despite going through the scary experience, Easton remembers the good memories too.

“There was lots of good nurses. They tried to make my day feel bright and make sure I’m not left out,” Easton recalled.

View image in full screen Easton Daae in the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. Lauren Daae / Submitted Photo

Lauren said it’s an honour her family was asked to be a part of the radiothon.

“It’s a weird way to say it, it’s an honour to be a part of something because a traumatic thing happened in our family. But it’s an honour because we’re a success story. This is a happy ending story and we owe a lot of that happy ending to the hospital,” she added.

The children’s hospital is trying to beat last year’s total of $640,000. Donations will be matched up to $150,000 thanks to Gord and Barb Broda.

For more information and how to donate online, visit JPCH website. Individuals can also call 1-888-808-KIDS(5437) to make a donation over the phone.