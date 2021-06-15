Menu

Features

95-year-old Frank Atchison wraps 260 km fundraising walk for sick kids in Regina

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 7:50 pm
Frank Atchison ends his 260 kilometre fundraising walk in front of the legislative building in Regina on Tuesday, his 95th birthday. View image in full screen
Frank Atchison ends his 260 kilometre fundraising walk in front of the legislative building in Regina on Tuesday, his 95th birthday. Roberta Bell / Global News

The road was long and winding, but Second World War veteran Frank Atchison wasn’t intimidated.

After a two-month journey by foot of more than 260 km, Atchison completed his fundraising walk through central Saskatchewan in Regina on Tuesday afternoon — his 95th birthday.

“It’s really been fun,” Atchison told Global News after arriving in Wascana Park.

“Now that it’s over, I’m glad that I did it,” he joked.

Read more: 94-year-old walking from Saskatoon to Regina to fundraise for sick kids

Exactly two months ago on April 15, he set out from Saskatoon.

He walked about five kilometres every day. At first, he went home at night, but once he got too far out, he started sleeping in a motorhome.

Some of the terrain was challenging for him.

“One of the toughest things was there’s a lot of gravel and walking on the gravel was like walking on marbles. It was very tough,” said Atchison.

Click to play video: '94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk' 94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk
94-year-old Frank Atchison marks midway point in 260 km fundraising walk – May 6, 2021

As a member of the Shriners, an organization committed to helping children access medical care, his aim was to raise money for the cause.

“I’ve been with them for 50 years and saw some of the wonderful things that have happened with some of these children who have gone through our Shriners hospitals,” Atchison said.

Early estimates around the time he arrived in Regina indicate he brought in more than $50,000. It’s being split between the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon and Shriner’s Hospital in Montreal.

Read more: Told he wouldn’t walk, Milestone boy overcomes rare condition

Waiting for Atchison near the finish line in Regina Tuesday afternoon was 14-year-old Carter Brown. Brown has brittle bone disease and through the Shriners, has received multiple treatments in Montreal.

“I’m so grateful to be here today to say thank you to Frank. for not only raising money for our hospital, but for raising awareness, too,” said Brown.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
