Share the Love campaign seeks cards for kids at Saskatoon hospital ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation has kicked off its second Share the Love campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Vice-president of communications Lynn Redl-Huntington said they brought it back so people can send online cards to help cheer up patients at the province’s children’s hospital.

“We did this campaign for the first time last year and there were several thousand. So it really is a flood of love and support from across the province and the kids loved it last year,” she said.

“We know that these, the times are tough right now and there’s a lot of negative news out there and we really wanted to put out something really great that could make everyone feel good and more importantly, make kids in hospital feel good.

“We’ll make sure that they all get to those children, whether they’re immunocompromised and in their room or whether or not they have an opportunity to go down to the child life zone and be a part of the celebrations down there.”

For every free card sent, the Saskatchewan Blue Cross will donate $10 to the foundation, up to $10,000.

“Here’s the even better thing for everyone out across Saskatchewan, it doesn’t cost you a penny,” Redl-Huntington said.

“You’ve got three different versions on our website. You can fill in as many as you want just to flood the kids at the hospital with warm wishes and lots of love and support.”

Redl-Huntington said funds raised will go towards maternal and pediatric equipment, training and made-in-Saskatchewan research in the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

“Some of our areas of greatest need, it’s new equipment, of course, equipment starts aging the moment you bring it in. Some of the equipment that actually came into the hospital was from our old pediatrics department so we’ve got things that need to be replaced already,” Redl-Huntington said.

“And also some of the connecting the province right across, all four corners truly, so that a child in Estevan or a child in Pelican Narrows can get the same care as a child who may be based here in Saskatoon.”

This year, the foundation added the option for people to buy cookie decorating and craft kits for the kids as well.