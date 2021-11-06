Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Winterhawks, Silverbacks storm past Centennials

Send this page to someone via email

Portland 5, Kelowna 4 (SO)

Fans got their money’s worth on Friday night, but not a hometown win.

James Stefan netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Winterhawks defeated the Rockets in an entertaining and well-played game at Prospera Place.

Marek Alscher, just 24 seconds into the contest, Tyson Kozak, Ryan McCleary and James Stefan scored in regulation time for Portland (5-6-0-1), which held first-period leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2.

Andrew Cristall, Pavel Novak, with two goals, and Jake Poole scored for Kelowna (4-3-0-1). Cristall replied for Kelowna at 5:42 to make it 1-1, with Novak levelling the score at 2-2 at 12:29.

In the third period, with Kelowna trailing 4-2, Poole made it 4-3 at 2:46 with a sharp, on-the-fly shot from the slot, with Novak then tying the game on the power play at 4:53.

Though the game went into overtime, then a shootout, the goal of the night belonged to Cristall, who launched a lacrosse-style score — scooping the puck onto the blade of his stick from behind the net, then swirling around and stuffing it top-shelf, blocker side.

In net, Kelowna starter Colby Knight had a short outing, lasting just 13:53 after giving up three goals on six shots. Cole Tisdale was 20-of-21 in relief. Lochlan Gordon stopped 34 of 38 shots for Portland.

Portland was 1-for-3 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-4.

In the shootout, Portland went 3-for-5, with Kelowna going 2-for-5. The attendance, capped at 50 per cent capacity amid ongoing COVID restrictions, was 3,400.

In related news, Rockets head coach Kris Mallette, Cristall and defenceman Caden Price were named to an upcoming under-17 tournament later this month that’s being hosted by Hockey Canada, Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 in Ottawa.

The Capital City Challenge is a four-team tournament comprised of three teams of under-17 prospects plus the Canadian national women’s team.

The 66 prospects will be divided into Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White. Mallette will coach Team Red. He was also an assistant coach for Team Red at the 2020 World Hockey Challenge.

Friday Results

Vancouver 3, Prince George 1

Kamloops 6, Victoria 0

Seattle 5, Tri-City 3

Everett 5, Spokane 4

Red Deer 5, Brandon 3

Moose Jaw 4, Lethbridge 1

Prince Albert 5, Saskatoon 1

Swift Current 3, Medicine Hat 2

Calgary 6, Edmonton 5

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 6 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game (all times PT)

Red Deer at Winnipeg, at noon

Salmon Arm 7, Merritt 2

Simon Tassy had a three-point night for Salmon Arm, with a shorthanded goal and two assists, as the Silverbacks pasted the Centennials 7-2 in Merritt Friday night.

Lucas Matta, with two goals, Daniel Panetta, Owen Beckner, Mathieu Bourgault and Ethan Ullrick also scored for league-leading Salmon Arm (8-0-1-0-0), which, after a 1-1 first period tie, led 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Talon Zakall and Tristan Allen replied for winless Merritt (0-10-0-0-0).

Liam Vanderkooi stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Silverbacks, with Keegan Maddocks turning aside 23 of 30 shots for the Cents.

Merritt was 0-for-4 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 2-for-5.

Penticton 7, Nanaimo 3

Seven players scored for Penticton as the Vees opened a short road trip with a lopsided victory over the Clippers Friday night.

Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Anthony Allepot, Luke Vardy, Bradley Nadeau and Stefano Bottini scored for Penticton (8-1-0-0-0), which trails Salmon Arm by a point after nine games.

Max Itagaki, Charles Tardif and Jake Hewitt replied for Nanaimo (7-4-0-0-0), which trailed 1-0 and 5-3 at the period breaks and was outshot 51-19.

Kaeden Lane stopped 16 shots for the Vees, while Cooper Black stopped 44 shots for the Clippers.

Penticton was 1-for-3 on the power play while Nanaimo was 0-for-1.

The Vees close out their two-game trip to Vancouver Island when they visit Cowichan Valley Saturday night.

West Kelowna 6, Cranbrook 3

Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored twice for West Kelowna, and also had an assist, as the Warriors doubled up the visiting Bucks.

Alex Van Houtte-Cachero, Felix Trudeau, Tyler Cristall and Pat Lawn also scored for West Kelowna (7-2-0-0-0), which broke open a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes with three unanswered goals in the third period.

Cameron Kungle, Luke Pfoh and Brendan Rogers replied for Cranbrook (5-4-0-0-0), which outshot their hosts 37-27, including 20-11 in the first.

Justin Katz stopped 34 shots for the Warriors, while Nathan Airey turned aside 20 shots for the Bucks.

West Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Cranbrook was 0-for-3.

Wenatchee 3, Vernon 2 (OT)

Cade Stibbe scored early in overtime, just 26 seconds in, as the visiting Wild defeated the Vipers at Kal Tire Place on Friday night.

Quinn Emerson and Owen Bohn also scored for Wenatchee (1-3-2-1-0) in a game that was scoreless for the first 40 minutes.

Ryan Shostak, who opened the scoring at 7:38 of the third, and Luke Buss, who tied the score at 2-2 at 18:01, replied for Vernon (3-3-3-1-0).

Tyler Shea stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Wild, with Roan Clarke turning aside 23 of 26 shots for the Vipers.

Wenatchee was 0-for-3 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-2.

Friday Results

Alberni Valley 5, Surrey 0

Langley 4, Coquitlam 2

Chilliwack 5, Powell River 0

Prince George 5, Trail 3

Salmon Arm 7, Merritt 2

Victoria 5, Cowichan Valley 3

Saturday’s Games

Salmon Arm at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

Chilliwack at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Trail at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Surrey at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Merritt at West Kelwona, 7 p.m.

Nanaimo at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Cranbrook at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Wenatchee at Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

Beaver Valley 5, Golden 4 (OT)

Creston Valley 3, Columbia Valley 2 (OT)

Revelstoke 3, Kamloops 2

100 Mile House 8, Summerland 1

Nelson 2, Grand Forks 1

Fernie 2, Castlegar 0

North Okanagan 5, Chase 4

Osoyoos 6, Princeton 2

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Beaver Valley at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Golden at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Fernie at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Princeton at North Okanagan, 7 p.m.

100 Mile House at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at Chase, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Osoyoos at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games (all times PT)

No games scheduled