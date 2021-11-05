Menu

Sports

Junior hockey: Kelowna product thrilled to be playing for hometown Rockets

By Doyle Potenteau & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 6:42 pm
Max Graham celebrates a goal against the Victoria Royals on September 17, 2021 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. View image in full screen
Max Graham celebrates a goal against the Victoria Royals on September 17, 2021 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. Kelowna Rockets

When Max Graham stepped out of the corner and ripped home a goal in the Kelowna Rockets’ home opener this season, it was a dream scenario that came true.

“I grew up playing hockey here in Kelowna for the Okanagan Rockets program. I played there for four years,” said Graham.

However, Graham was passed over in the WHL’s annual draft.

“It definitely was a bit of a disappointment,” said Graham, who’s now 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. “I worked pretty hard.”

Read more: Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets anxious to see, play Portland Winterhawks

Fortunately, Graham’s hard work earned him an invite with the Everett Silvertips, where he eventually earned a roster spot.

“In a way, it was probably beneficial to me,” said Graham. “It kind of lit a fire under me and just made me push harder.”

This summer the Rockets acquired the 17-year-old left winger, sending another Kelowna product, Alex Swetlikoff, to Everett.

For Graham, the trade was a dream come true.

“It really is,” said Graham. “To be a part of a team I watched growing up, countless games, and now be a part of the organization, it’s awesome.”

Click to play video: 'Rockets Report: Colton Dach trade paying off for Kelowna' Rockets Report: Colton Dach trade paying off for Kelowna
Rockets Report: Colton Dach trade paying off for Kelowna – Oct 22, 2021

“We were kind of kicking ourselves that we hadn’t listed him because he’s from here,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“But we have him and I think he’s going to be a really exciting player for us.”

Graham enjoys the defensive side of the game, and the Rockets plan on using him in key scenarios.

“It would kind of be in a shutdown role, playing against the other team’s top two lines,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

“Waiting for them to break down and for him with the ability to strike and score a goal.”

Click to play video: 'Rockets Report: Kelowna crowds still capped at half capacity' Rockets Report: Kelowna crowds still capped at half capacity
Rockets Report: Kelowna crowds still capped at half capacity – Oct 29, 2021
