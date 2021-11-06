SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Do COVID-19 vaccine mandates really put health care systems at risk?' Do COVID-19 vaccine mandates really put health care systems at risk?
WATCH: Do COVID-19 vaccine mandates really put health care systems at risk?

Quebec is reporting 688 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 229, while the number of people in intensive care declined by six to 51.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 561.

Of the latest reported infections, 409 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

READ MORE: Polling the unvaccinated: Why Canadians say they won’t get a COVID vaccine

Quebec says another 6,869 vaccine doses have been administered, most of which were given in the past 24 hours.

The province’s public health institute says about 91 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 87 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
