COVID-19: Six new cases reported in Peterborough area as active cases jump to 18

Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and a new workplace outbreak, according to data released Friday afternoon.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:04 p.m., the regional health unit reported 18 active cases, up from 13 reported on Thursday.

Other data from the health unit on Friday:

Outbreaks: A workplace outbreak was declared Thursday at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. There are now three cases associated with the outbreak. As of Friday, the health unit has dealt with 339 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings — one additional case since Thursday.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 2:37 p.m. Friday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

Orono Public School: Two cases. School remains open

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Friday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Friday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics offering first and second doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.) in Peterborough include:

Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12: Each day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of November 8, some residents can book a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses can be booked at least 6 months after the second dose was received. Learn more about eligibility and booking a booster dose appointment at https://t.co/6sqI98DH5X pic.twitter.com/IE5U57TFiv — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) November 5, 2021

