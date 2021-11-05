COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 51 new cases as circuit breakers to end in 3 zones

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new death and 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province prepares to end circuit breaker measures in three health zones.

The person who died was in their 70s and was in Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

In a release, the province said effective 6 p.m. Friday, circuit breaker restrictions will be lifted in the northern part of Zone 3, the Fredericton region, Zone 4, the Edmundston region, and Zone 5, the Campbellton region.

Circuit breaker measures will continue for another seven days in Zone 1, the Moncton region, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, as well as a large section of Zone 2, the Saint John region. The impacted areas include New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

“We are making progress and that is thanks to all those who are following the measures in place,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release. “Please continue to do all you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, no matter where you live in the province.”

A full list of rules, as well as a map of affected communities, is available online.

New cases

Of the 51 new cases, 32 — or 63 per cent — are unvaccinated. One case — or two per cent — is partially vaccinated and 18 — or 35 per cent — are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 14 people in hospital, 11 of whom are unvaccinated and three of whom are fully vaccinated. Of the nine people in intensive care, eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The province said 85.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

After 37 new recoveries, there are now 477 active cases.

The 22 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

10 people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

four people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Nineteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

Nine cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under; and

a person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation

The two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Both cases are under investigation

The three new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

a person 30-39;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

All three cases are under investigation

The 12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

three people 20-29; and

two people 30-39.

Eleven cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Since Sept. 7, 66 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, the province said new cases have been confirmed at Chatham Day Care Center and Stacey’s Play and Learn Preschool, both in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

As well, new cases has been confirmed at Reaching for Rainbows Daycare and at Centre de Jour l’Éveil, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which have been previously affected.

“Affected families have been notified. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health or the facility for contact tracing,” the release said. “If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact.”