Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

RCMP watchdog investigates Penticton wellness check that was followed by man’s death

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:52 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO). View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO). FILE. Independent Investigations Office

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been dispatched to Penticton to look into a recent wellness check that ended in a man’s death.

According to the police watchdog press release, RCMP were called Oct. 2 at about 7:30 a.m. for a wellness check on a man at a residence in the 900 block of Holden Road.

“It is reported that an officer attended and spoke to the man before departing,” the IIO release said.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’' Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’
Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’ – Aug 23, 2021

“Another request to check on the man was received at about 11:35 a.m., but as there were reportedly no new concerns raised, police did not re-attend.”

Story continues below advertisement

Then, at approximately 6 p.m., the man was found dead from an injury that appears to have been self-inflicted.

Click to play video: 'Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response' Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response
Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response – Jun 9, 2021

The IIO was notified of the incident the day it occurred and started an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

Click to play video: 'Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP' Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP
Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP – Sep 1, 2020

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Advertisement
RCMP tagpenticton tagIIO tagwellness check tagIndependent Investigations Office of B.C. tagindependent civilian oversight agency tagHolden Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers