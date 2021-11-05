RCMP watchdog investigates Penticton wellness check that was followed by man’s death

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been dispatched to Penticton to look into a recent wellness check that ended in a man’s death.
According to the police watchdog press release, RCMP were called Oct. 2 at about 7:30 a.m. for a wellness check on a man at a residence in the 900 block of Holden Road.
“It is reported that an officer attended and spoke to the man before departing,” the IIO release said.
“Another request to check on the man was received at about 11:35 a.m., but as there were reportedly no new concerns raised, police did not re-attend.”
Then, at approximately 6 p.m., the man was found dead from an injury that appears to have been self-inflicted.
The IIO was notified of the incident the day it occurred and started an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
Comments