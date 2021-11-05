Inmate escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a 34-year-old inmate has escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan.

Staff members at the minimum-security facility for men near Duck Lake, Sask., discovered that Norman Cardinal was not accounted for during the 5 p.m. count on Thursday.

CSC said Rosthern RCMP have been alerted and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Cardinal is currently serving a sentence of two years, two months and one day for numerous convictions, including possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, the CSC said in a press release.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of the escape. Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

