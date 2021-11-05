Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 1:29 pm
Correctional Service Canada says an arrest warrant has been issued for Norman Cardinal, 34, who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says an arrest warrant has been issued for Norman Cardinal, 34, who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge. Correctional Service Canada / Supplied

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a 34-year-old inmate has escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan.

Staff members at the minimum-security facility for men near Duck Lake, Sask., discovered that Norman Cardinal was not accounted for during the 5 p.m. count on Thursday.

Read more: Man who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge reported dead: CSC

CSC said Rosthern RCMP have been alerted and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Cardinal is currently serving a sentence of two years, two months and one day for numerous convictions, including possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, the CSC said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of the escape. Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020' Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020
Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCorrectional Service Canada tagEscape tagEscaped Inmate tagDuck Lake tagWillow Cree Healing Lodge tagNorman Cardinal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers