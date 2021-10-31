Regina police looking for escaped youth centre inmate

Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped open custody at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre.
RPS said they received a call that an 18-year-old man escaped the Centre at 7900 Ritter Avenue around 7:40 p.m on Saturday.
The man is described as five-foot-four in height, weighing about 100 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion, with a scar on his left shin.
Police are not releasing the man’s name due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
RPS says officers are trying to re-apprehend the man safely.
Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
