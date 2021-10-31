Menu

Canada

Regina police looking for escaped youth centre inmate

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 2:40 pm
A teenager is on the lam from the Paul Dojak Youth Centre in Regina. View image in full screen
A teenager is on the lam from the Paul Dojak Youth Centre in Regina. File / Global News

Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped open custody at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre.

RPS said they received a call that an 18-year-old man escaped the Centre at 7900 Ritter Avenue around 7:40 p.m on Saturday.

Read more: Regina man charged after three women tied up and robbed

The man is described as five-foot-four in height, weighing about 100 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion, with a scar on his left shin.

Police are not releasing the man’s name due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Regina homicide suspect arrested after robbery in Saskatoon

RPS says officers are trying to re-apprehend the man safely.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina – Sep 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagCrime Stoppers tagEscaped Inmate tagPaul Dojack Youth Centre tagPaul Dojack Centre tagRitter Avenue tag

