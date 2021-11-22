Willow Cree Healing Lodge escapee back in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a Willow Cree Healing Lodge inmate who escaped is back in custody.

Staff members at the minimum-security facility for men near Duck Lake, Sask., discovered Norman Cardinal was not accounted for during the 5 p.m. count on Nov. 4.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The escapee was apprehended by Saskatoon Police Service around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Cardinal is serving a sentence of two years, two months and one day for numerous convictions, including possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation.

CSC said it’s investigating the circumstances of the escape.

“Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system, reads a CSC statement.

Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

