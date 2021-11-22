Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Willow Cree Healing Lodge escapee back in custody

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:47 pm
Correctional Service Canada says an arrest warrant has been issued for Norman Cardinal, 34, who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says an arrest warrant has been issued for Norman Cardinal, 34, who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge. Correctional Service Canada / Supplied

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a Willow Cree Healing Lodge inmate who escaped is back in custody.

Staff members at the minimum-security facility for men near Duck Lake, Sask., discovered Norman Cardinal was not accounted for during the 5 p.m. count on Nov. 4.

Read more: Northern Saskatchewan police say man escaped custody, fled into woods

A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The escapee was apprehended by Saskatoon Police Service around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Cardinal is serving a sentence of two years, two months and one day for numerous convictions, including possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation.

Story continues below advertisement

CSC said it’s investigating the circumstances of the escape.

“Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system, reads a CSC statement.

Duck Lake is approximately 75 km north of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Morgan Freeman’s new docuseries recounts infamous prison escapes' Morgan Freeman’s new docuseries recounts infamous prison escapes
Morgan Freeman’s new docuseries recounts infamous prison escapes – Nov 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCorrectional Service Canada tagEscape tagEscaped Inmate tagDuck Lake tagWillow Cree Healing Lodge tagNorman Cardinal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers