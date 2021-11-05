Alberta man charged in connection with Surrey, B.C. shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been approved against an Alberta man in connection with a shooting in Surrey, B.C., RCMP said Friday.

Two men were injured in the shooting in the 8800-block of 140B Street on Sept. 23.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said at the time of the shooting.

Munn said one of the victims was a 23-year-old man known to police who was previously shot in July

RCMP said Travis Bowcock, 42, is in custody awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and firearms charges. He also faces a charge relating to posing as a peace officer.

He was arrested on Oct. 13 for being in possession of a loaded firearm in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway. He faces multiple charges related to that incident.

RCMP said they believe Bowcock, who is from an area near Grande Prairie, travelled from his home in Alberta to commit the alleged crimes.

Police released a photo of Bowcock in the hopes of finding more information on both investigations.

Anyone with information about Bowcock is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.