Crime

OPP investigate after tires slashed on 30+ vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:00 am
OPP say the tires were slashed on at least 30 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say the tires were slashed on at least 30 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say they are trying to identify a person in surveillance photos after someone slashed the tires of more than 30 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

The spree happened overnight between Oct. 26 and 27 in the area of Main and Wellington streets.

Police said the initial call came around 1:45 a.m. from a driver who had their tires slashed. Officers then found 15 other vehicles that were targeted but did not make any arrests.

Read more: OPP investigating tires slashed on at least 21 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

Calls then kept on coming in from people who also had similar damage to their vehicles. OPP added that all of the vehicles were either parked on the street or in parking lots.

On Thursday, OPP released surveillance images of someone considered a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

 

