COVID-19: Nurses union heartbroken over sign posted outside Yorkton, Sask. Hospital

The president of Saskatchewan Union Nurses (SUN) said she’s feeling angry, sick and heartbroken after an anti-vaccine, anti-restriction sign was posted on windows and doors at Yorkton, Sask., hospital.

The sign features anti-COVID-19 vaccine rhetoric and is directed to doctors and nurses.

“To all medical practitioners doctors and nurses ‘I was just carrying out orders’ is NOT a legal defense, you will be on trial for war crimes and held accountable,” the sign states.

“I felt really sad and heartbroken for the health-care workers, our members, the registered nurses who had to walk in and see that and had to witness that after 20 long months of showing up every day and caring for people in their community,” Tracy Zambory said.

Zambory said staff who saw the sign are feeling angry and demoralized.

“The morale is low enough as it is, and this was just another attack on that. And frankly, they feel like it’s an act of violence,” Zambory said.

“I know some people think ‘oh my gosh, that’s very extreme, all it is is a poster,’ but it’s an act of violence and an attack on their psyche in such a long drawn-out experience with COVID-19 and all of the issues that are wrapped around working in the health-care field now because of that.”

It really was a heavy blow and a slap in the face,” she added.

At this point, neither the union or hospital knows who posted the sign.