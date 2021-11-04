COVID-19: B.C. reports 596 new cases, 8 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with eight additional deaths.

While the update represented B.C.’s highest daily case count in a week, the seven-day average for new cases fell to 484.

There were 4,451 active cases provincewide.

Of the new cases, 222 were in the Fraser Health region, 46 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 115 were in the Interior Health region, 159 were in the Northern Health region and 54 were in the Island Health region.

Of B.C.’s active cases, 438 people were in hospital and 130 were in critical or intensive care.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

As of Thursday, 90.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.6 per cent had received two doses.

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5 per cent of new cases over the past week, and 71.8 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 207,716 cases of COVID-19, while 2,200 people have died.

