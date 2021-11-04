B.C. to release latest COVID-19 modelling data at Thursday press conference

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are providing an update on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.

They will be outlining what the latest modelling numbers show.

The event will be broadcast in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

In October, modelling numbers showed a stabilization in the COVID-19 situation with fewer new cases of the virus in the province.

However, the latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. show deaths are on the rise.

On Wednesday, B.C. recorded 430 new infections, with 137 people in intensive care.

Tragically, six more people have died from complications of the virus, with the number of deaths increasing steadily each week.

Dix said many of the victims are those who are not vaccinated, and pointed out that people are 40 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.

“The only thing I can say to people is: It’s time. Get vaccinated to support everyone else who needs public health care — your friends, family and community.”

Some 85.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians are now fully vaccinated.

According to data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, when it comes to Canada as a whole, eight per cent of residents remain unvaccinated.

A new poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute suggests unvaccinated Canadians’ top reasons for avoiding the vaccine are “personal freedom” and “health concerns.”

Canada is the 14th most vaccinated country in the world, but a third of those polled said the main reason they haven’t received a vaccination is that COVID-19 is not a “serious health threat.”

This story will be updated following the 1:30 p.m. press conference.