Tenants frustrated as Canada Post suspends mail service to Calgary apartment complex

Residents of a southwest Calgary apartment complex are raising concerns after Canada Post suspended mail service to the building.

According to tenants of the Belford House apartment building just off 17 Avenue S.W., mail delivery suddenly stopped in the complex two months ago.

“The mail stopped coming,” tenant and property manager Donna Young told Global News. “Then I had tenants calling me and asking where is the mail?”

Canada Post said mail delivery was suspended at the building due to safety concerns.

However, tenants in the building told Global News they didn’t receive any notification of the stoppage.

Young said she was told by Canada Post that the safety concerns are centered around people sleeping in the foyer of the building — which is accessible without a key, — as well as harassment toward the delivery person from some tenants.

Canada Post did not respond to Global News’ questions about notifying residents or the specific incidents that prompted the suspension of mail delivery.

“We take these situations very seriously – that is, temporarily stopping mail delivery and the well-being of our employees. Our goal is always to find a resolution as quickly as possible for these situations,” Canada Post said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to ensure that our employees, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can deliver mail and parcels safely.”

According to Canada Post, work is underway with property management to address the safety concerns so mail service can resume.

In the meantime, tenants of the building are able to pick up their mail at Canada Post’s depot near Chinook Centre.

Young said that is creating problems for tenants, as half of those who live in the 44-unit complex are supplemented by Calgary Housing Company and don’t drive.

“They’re all upset,” she said. “Some of them get cheques monthly to pay for their rent and they can’t pay their rent because they have to take a half hour drive to pick up their mail.”

Now work is underway to improve conditions in the building, including better lighting in the hallways, in the hopes of restoring mail service sooner rather than later.

